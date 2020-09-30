France's president on Wednesday voiced solidarity with Armenia amid its conflict with Azerbaijan over Armenian-occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.

"I have noticed the political statements made by Turkey (in favor of Azerbaijan), which I find to be inconsiderate and risky," Emmanuel Macron said in a news conference during a visit to Latvia.

"France is concerned by the warlike messages from Turkey which is in favor of Azerbaijan's reconquering Nagorno-Karabakh. And that we won't accept it," he added, not mentioning that the region is internationally recognized as belonging to Azerbaijan.

Claiming that it was Azerbaijan last weekend that started the conflict, Macron called on Azerbaijan and Armenia to end the conflict unconditionally, adding that he had discussed this issue with the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"I wanted these attacks to end. I explicitly condemned these disproportionate attacks," Macron said.

"Something has been happening since July," he added, evidently referring to the killing of 12 Azerbaijani soldiers and the wounding of four others when Armenia launched a border attack that month.

"It was determined that the attacks on Sunday came from Azerbaijan," claimed Macron, adding: "Both sides must comply with the cease-fire."

Border clashes broke out early Sunday when Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh – a region illegally occupied by Armenia since 1991 –targeted Azerbaijani civilian settlements and military positions, leading to multiple casualties.

He said he would also discuss the issue with U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Macron said that Armenia's sovereignty and people should be respected, urging against any statements that would raise tensions.

Separately, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Wednesday slammed France as well as the international community for only urging a cease-fire but failing to call on Armenia to leave the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

"This is not a proper approach," he told Anadolu Agency (AA), adding that Macron's solidarity with Armenia, while showing no concern about the occupied Azerbaijani lands, effectively means supporting the occupation.