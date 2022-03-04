The West should take responsibility in Syria as it did in Ukraine, the leader of a Syrian opposition group said Friday.

Salem al-Meslet, the president of the National Coalition for Opposition and Revolutionary Forces of Syria (SNC), told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the West acted swiftly when Russia launched a war against Ukraine.

"There is a huge difference between the attitude adopted by the international community toward Ukraine and the one adopted for Syria. The West's attitude in Syria and Ukraine is a double standard. The West must take responsibility in Syria as in Ukraine."

Expressing his support for the Ukrainian people falling victim to Russian attacks, he said: "There has been a war in Syria for 11 years and the main reason the balances turned in favor of the (Bashar) Assad regime; Russian intervention. It is the citizens of Syria who know best what is happening in Ukraine."

He underlined that more than 12 million had fled Syria but the West failed to take a decisive stance. "The international community, which took quick steps against Russia in a short time in Ukraine, could not display the same attitude in Syria for 11 years. We were very confused about this situation," he said.

He believes the West is discriminating as "the international community doesn't care where Syrian citizens live. The West made a mistake each time it allowed Russia to veto instead of condoning Russia's crimes in Syria. We want the West to make decisions under a roof that Russia cannot veto."

Underlining that the international community should display a constant and decisive stance against Russia in Syria, he described Russia's attacks in Syria and Ukraine as "war crimes" and noted that a common attitude should be adopted against Russia's expansionist policies.

In the Syrian civil war, Turkey has been the main backer of moderate opposition groups, while Russia has been the main supporter of the Assad regime. Despite supporting opposing sides in the Syrian civil war, Turkey and Russia have cooperated on many diplomatic initiatives for peace and stability seeking to find a political solution in the war-torn country, particularly through the Astana meetings.

Russia joined Syria’s now 10-year conflict in September 2015, when the military regime appeared close to collapse. Moscow has since helped tip the balance of power in favor of Assad, whose forces now control much of the country. Hundreds of Russian troops are deployed across Syria and the country also has a military airbase along Syria’s Mediterranean coast. During the past few years, Russian warplanes targeted the areas under the control of the Syrian opposition, initially launching attacks from Hemeimeem in the west of the country.

Since the beginning of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Turkey has also opened its doors to those fleeing the country to save their lives.

Now, Turkey hosts nearly 3.8 million Syrian migrants, more than any country in the world. The country also leads humanitarian aid efforts for Syrians in Turkey and opposition-controlled areas of northern Syria. It has also engaged in building briquette houses for Syrians and enhancing conditions in the safe zones created through counterterrorism operations to facilitate the voluntary return of refugees.