President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Western powers, including the U.S., have become hostages of Israel and a handful of Zionist fanatics, as they remain indifferent to Tel Aviv's war crimes and provide assistance to the country amid its massacres in the Gaza Strip.

"Western players, primarily the U.S., have unfortunately been taken captive by Israel and a handful of Zionist fanatics," Erdoğan told reporters following a cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara on Monday.

Noting that Türkiye has always raised its voice against Israel's genocidal policies, Erdoğan said Ankara will continue to oppose it, as he condemned Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz for his provocations.

"To those who opt to become trolls instead of statesmen, I'd like to say that we will continue to disturb charlatans who target our flag," the president said and added that the "genocide network" of Israel will not be able to obstruct Türkiye and the Turkish people's solidarity with Palestinian people.