The White House praised Türkiye's assistance in brokering the prisoner exchange deal between Russia and Ukraine, which facilitated the release of hundreds of prisoners of war, including two American nationals.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre thanked Türkiye and Saudi Arabia "for facilitating the exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia."

"The United States welcomes a negotiated prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia," she told reporters. "We are appreciative of Ukraine including all prisoners regardless of nationality in its negotiations, and we look forward to these U.S. citizens being reunited with their families."

On Wednesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced that Russia and Ukraine agreed on a prisoner swap deal as a result of Ankara's mediation and diplomatic exchanges with the leaders of the two countries.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the exchange of 215 Ukrainian soldiers in a video statement and thanked Türkiye for its role. Russia, for its part, said 55 of its servicemen were released by Kyiv.

Two Americans captured in Ukraine were also released.

Alexander John-Robert Drueke, 39, from Tuscaloosa, Alabama and Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, 27, of Hartselle, Alabama, were taken prisoner while fighting alongside Ukrainian forces in the northeast Kharkiv region in June.

They arrived in the U.S. on Friday.

Türkiye hosts 200 people after the Russia-Ukraine prisoner exchange deal, President Erdoğan said Friday, adding one of them was sent to Russia upon Putin’s request.

Hailing the prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine, Erdoğan had said Ankara will continue its efforts to ensure peace between the two countries.