Yemen’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the attack against the Turkish Martyrs’ Memorial carried out by Iran-backed Houthi militants in the capital Sanaa.

In a written statement, the ministry said it condemns the attack in the “strongest terms.”

The ministry continued by saying that the attack is not embraced by the Yemeni people and will not damage brotherly ties between the friendly countries of Yemen and Turkey.

A group of Houthi militants attempted to demolish the Turkish memorial with construction equipment on Saturday. Turkey's Foreign Ministry also strongly condemned the attack.

Images obtained from a video recorded during the attack showed material damage to the monument.

The monument was inaugurated by then-President Abdullah Gül during an official visit in 2011.

It was built to commemorate the Turkish language heritage in the country, as well as Turkish soldiers who lost their lives over the course of 400 years.