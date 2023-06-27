People who received humanitarian assistance from Türkiye thanked the country for its support amid the ongoing drought and civil war in Yemen.

Türkiye has been providing unwavering support and refusing to leave Yemenis behind during this challenging period.

Non-governmental organizations in Türkiye have been assisting people in Yemen for several years. The organizations will continue supporting those in need in Yemen during the Eid al-Adha holiday.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), the Yemenis expressed their gratitude to Türkiye and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for not abandoning them and providing humanitarian aid to the country.

Yemeni people receive humanitarian supplies from Turkish aid organizations, June 27, 2023. (AA Photo)

Saide Um Abdulhamid, a resident of Marib city, expressed her gratitude for Türkiye and Erdoğan.

"There is no one like Türkiye. May Allah protect and grant victory to Türkiye and President Erdoğan," Um Abdulhamid told AA.

"We thank Türkiye for its efforts and this assistance. We love Turkish people. They are very good people. We, Yemenis, have great respect for Turkish people," another Yemeni, Adem Abdullah, said.

Bringing to mind the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes that struck Türkiye's southern region, including the Kahramanmaras province, Ismail Hadid stressed that Türkiye remained mindful of their Yemeni brethren.

"Türkiye plays a significant role in the region and is a fraternal nation. It has made noteworthy contributions to the Arab world. We express our gratitude to the Turkish people for their support," he said.

The civil war in Yemen has entered its eighth year, and approximately 400,000 people have lost their lives due to malnutrition and various diseases such as COVID-19 and cholera.

Children are the greatest victims of the acute hunger crisis in the country. More than one million children in the country require humanitarian assistance, and millions of others in Yemen are at risk of dying from hunger if urgent measures are not taken, according to UNICEF.