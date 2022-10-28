Armenia agreed back in September to work with Russian proposals to establish relations with longtime foe Azerbaijan, the country’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said on Friday.

"In early September, Armenia agreed to work on the basis of the main principles and parameters on establishing interstate relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan that were presented by the Russian Federation and is ready to confirm it in Sochi. We hope that Russia will retain its proposals," Pashinian tweeted.

The leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia are expected to meet on Oct. 31 in Sochi. The Kremlin confirmed the meeting on Friday.

"There is an invitation from the president of Russia to hold a trilateral meeting in Sochi on Oct. 31. I confirmed my participation, I have no information about the consent of the President of Azerbaijan," Pashinian said on Wednesday.

The trilateral meeting, set to bring together the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, was initially confirmed by the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian to Russia for the next trilateral summit, where it is planned to discuss a whole range of trilateral and bilateral issues," Zakharova said in a statement on Telegram late on Monday.

The last meeting between Putin, Aliyev and Pashinian took place in Sochi on Nov. 26, 2021.

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military illegally occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

Clashes erupted on Sept. 27, 2020, with the Armenian Army attacking civilians and Azerbaijani forces, violating several humanitarian cease-fire agreements.

During the 44-day conflict, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and around 300 settlements and villages that had been occupied by Armenia for almost 30 years.

The fighting ended with a Russian-brokered agreement on Nov. 10, 2020, which was seen as a victory for Azerbaijan and a defeat for Armenia.

However, the cease-fire has been broken several times since then.

After the conflict ended, Azerbaijan launched a massive reconstruction initiative in the liberated Karabakh region.