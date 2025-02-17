Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Ankara on Tuesday for talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the presidency announced Monday.

The pair will discuss steps to "further strengthen cooperation between the two countries," Erdoğan's chief press aide Fahrettin Altun wrote on X.

Zelenskyy is arriving from Abu Dhabi, where he met with his Emirati counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Monday to discuss economic cooperation.

His visit coincided with an expected meeting between United States President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin in neighboring Saudi Arabia.

Türkiye has been an important mediator between Russia and Ukraine, helping with two prisoner exchanges and the implementation of a grain deal through the Black Sea, which helped avert a major global food crisis two years ago. Ankara, which maintains cordial ties with both Kyiv and Moscow, has repeatedly offered to mediate a solution to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said last week that he also planned to visit Türkiye and Saudi Arabia in the coming days.

But on Friday, he clarified that he had no plans to meet with Russian or U.S. officials in Riyadh.

Moscow and Washington are preparing for a summit between their two leaders, with Europe and Kyiv worried they will try to settle the three-year war in Ukraine without them.