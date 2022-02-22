Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday that he will speak with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan following Russia's recognition of Ukraine's breakaway regions of Luhansk and Donetsk as independent states.
Zelenskyy said on Twitter that he spoke with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC).
"Now we are urgently preparing an address, and after that, talks with European Council President Charles Michel and Erdoğan," he added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin officially recognized Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions as independent states Monday and signed agreements with their separatist leaders at the Kremlin.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.