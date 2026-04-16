Tensions flared in Cyprus’ U.N.-controlled buffer zone village of Pyla, the island’s only mixed Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot settlement, after a dispute over livestock inspections led to a brief standoff involving Turkish Cypriot police and U.N. peacekeepers.

The incident began when Greek Cypriot authorities sought to inspect animal pens located in an area administered by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), citing concerns over a recent outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in the south.

Turkish Cypriot officials rejected the move, saying the Greek Cypriot veterinarians lacked authorization to enter TRNC territory.

Police set up a temporary checkpoint near the boundary and blocked access to the area, escalating tensions between the sides.

Greek Cypriot officials argued that products from the livestock, including milk, were being sold across the divide, necessitating health inspections. They also sought assistance from the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP), which deployed personnel to the area, describing the zone as disputed.

The situation prompted reports in Greek Cypriot media claiming that Turkish tanks were moving toward the area, raising fears of a military escalation.

However, U.N. spokesperson Alim Siddiqi denied the claims, saying no tanks or armored vehicles had been observed.

“As the United Nations, we did not see any tanks or armored vehicles, and there was no clash between U.N. forces and Turkish troops,” Siddiqi said.

He suggested the reports may have stemmed from a misunderstanding, noting that only civilian-type sport utility vehicles were present, parked outside the buffer zone.

On the other hand, most recently, a group of Greek Cypriot extremists tried to attack Turkish Cypriots on the buffer zone, during a rally to celebrate the anniversary of EOKA, a terrorist faction known for massacres of Turkish Cypriots during the second half of the 20th century.

Turkish Cypriot Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu said in a statement that the Greek Cypriot side was still dominated by the EOKA mindset, and he condemned “this fascist act.”

“Attacks on our flag are an attack on our nation, and it cannot be tolerated,” he said. “Turkish Cypriots have the power to protect their sacred symbols as they did in the past,” he underlined.

The incident came roughly one week after a Greek Cypriot military official openly targeted the TRNC in provocative remarks, when he voiced hope to mark future Easters in “occupied homeland,” referring to the Turkish Cypriot side.