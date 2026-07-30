Erdal Beşikçioğlu, the mayor of Ankara's Etimesgut district, was among 52 people detained on Thursday as part of an investigation into alleged corruption at the municipality. Three other suspects remain at large.

Other suspects include municipal staff as well as the owners and employees of several companies. They face charges of running a criminal network, bribery, embezzlement, rigging public tenders and abuse of public office.

Prosecutors opened an embezzlement investigation into the municipality in March after irregularities were found in its accounts, broadcaster NTV said.

Beşikçioğlu, 56, a veteran actor perhaps best known for his role as a police officer fighting corruption within law enforcement in a long-running TV series, was nominated by the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) in the 2024 municipal elections. He won a landslide victory in the district, which had long been a stronghold of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

CHP mayors have been the subject of corruption investigations in recent years. Investigations have alleged that mayors and other municipal officials accepted bribes from companies seeking to do business with municipalities or from contractors requesting building permits that would otherwise have been illegal. On Wednesday, Sinem Dedetaş, the CHP mayor of Istanbul's Üsküdar district, was detained on similar charges along with a number of municipal staff.