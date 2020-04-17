Forces loyal to putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar killed a doctor during an attack on southern Tripoli Friday.

According to a written statement made by the press center of the U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord's (GNA) Burkan al-Ghadab ("Volcano of Rage") operation, Abdulmunim Bugaffe, a brain surgeon, was killed by a missile when he left his home to go to Tripoli University Hospital where he works.

It was also reported by Demirören News Agency (DHA) that another family has been injured during an attack near Mitiga International Airport, located in eastern Tripoli, on Friday.

Haftar forces' attacks on southern Tripoli have accelerated in the last couple of days as the GNA gained major advances recently.

Tuesday marked a huge success for the GNA as it cleared 3,000 square kilometers of land occupied by Haftar's militants following operations in western Libya.

The GNA has retaken seven towns and two cities from Haftar's forces, including Sabratha and Sorman, and controls the area along the country's western coastline.

On Wednesday, the GNA reported that its forces conducted airstrikes on militants loyal to Haftar.

GNA military spokesman Mohammed Qanunu issued a brief statement on the developments at al-Watiya air base in western Libya.

Qanunu said the airstrikes targeted pro-Haftar soldiers who had fled to the air base.

Al-Watiya is regarded as one of the most important air bases in the country and is second only to Mitiga International Airport near Tripoli. Haftar forces captured the air base in August 2014. He and his illegally armed forces in eastern Libya used it as their headquarters for western operations.

As part of measures against the coronavirus, a cease-fire came into effect on March 21. Despite this, Haftar's militias have continued their attacks on the capital.

Libya has reported one death from the virus, 35 cases and nine recoveries. It recorded its first case of the coronavirus on March 24.

The GNA declared a 10-day curfew starting Friday at a news conference in the capital Tripoli on Wednesday to fight the spread of the coronavirus. During the conference, the Supreme Committee for Combating COVID-19 said all vegetable and meat markets will be closed, but bakeries and some shops will remain open to meet people's needs.

Since the ousting of late dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: Haftar in eastern Libya, supported by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the GNA in Tripoli, which enjoys U.N. and international recognition.

The GNA has been under attack by Haftar's forces since last April, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence.

The U.N. says hundreds have been killed and more than 200,000 displaced in the year since Haftar launched his battle for Tripoli, which quickly ground to a bloody stalemate.

The U.N. has warned that health services in the country are already fragile and that many hospitals near fighting zones south of Tripoli have been damaged or closed.

Adding to the misery, more than 2 million residents of areas in and around Tripoli have for the past week been hit by water and power cuts, with the U.N. accusing "armed groups" of cutting off supplies.

Several U.N.-backed attempts to reach a cease-fire between Libya's two rival forces have failed, and the world body has slammed repeated violations of a 2011 weapons embargo. Last month, the U.N.'s Libya envoy Ghassan Salame quit his post, citing health reasons.