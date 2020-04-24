The Netherlands will support Greece in handling the refugee crisis by providing a mobile clinic for migrants as well as advising and helping the country with protecting minors, the Greek migration ministry said Friday.
In addition, Switzerland will receive 22 unaccompanied minors from the island camps during the next weeks, as representatives of both countries have agreed.
It will become the third country to take in unaccompanied minors from Greece, after Luxembourg and Germany had received 12 and 47 minors, respectively, last week.
About 100,000 refugees are currently waiting in camps on the Greek islands and the mainland.
