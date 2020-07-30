Egypt recently sent troops to Syria's Aleppo countryside near Idlib in coordination with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Anadolu Agency (AA) announced on Thursday, citing military sources.

According to AA, 150 Egyptian troops entered Syria via Hama Military Airport and were later deployed to the western countryside of Aleppo near southern Idlib.

Idlib is currently home to about 4 million civilians, including hundreds of thousands of people displaced in recent years by regime forces throughout war-torn Syria, with some likely taking the cease-fire as an opportunity to return home.

Around 1 million Syrians were displaced from the Idlib province when the Bashar Assad regime and its allies launched an offensive last November.

Most of the refugees sought shelter at camps close to the border with Turkey, while others went to areas under the control of the Syrian opposition.

A March 6 protocol between Ankara and Moscow urged all parties to halt fighting in the de-escalation zone.