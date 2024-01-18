Intent on winning back the seat of mayor in Türkiye’s most populated city, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) is set to disclose its plans to improve Istanbul’s mass transportation network soon, Sabah newspaper reported Thursday.

The AK Party's plans aim to end what the party’s chair, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, described as an “interregnum” in the city, which was governed by AK Party mayors before the main opposition, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), won municipal elections in 2019. The AK Party’s candidate, former Minister of Environment, Urban Planning and Climate Change Murat Kurum, will square off against incumbent Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu in the March municipal elections.

In recent days, the incidents of accidents and breakdowns in public transportation vehicles affiliated with the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) seem to be on the rise. Commuters utilizing public transportation find themselves grappling with various challenges, including pushing a malfunctioning bus, delayed routes and even facing fatal accidents.

The growing number of issues and the unresolved public transportation problem are becoming a mounting concern. According to experts, this situation is likely to pose a challenge to Imamoğlu's bid for reelection.

According to the IBB Audit Committee's 2022 Audit Report, prepared by the municipality itself, the number of bus breakdowns increased by 56.77% in one year compared to 2021.

AK Party’s projects for Istanbul if Kurum wins the critical vote cover the metro network of the city and urban transformation or replacement of old buildings not resistant to disasters with new, sturdy ones. Kurum, a civil engineer by training and former director of one of the country’s leading housing authorities, boasts an impressive record in this area as he spearheaded nationwide projects for urban transformation in an earthquake-prone country.

Among the projects are new metro lines for the city of more than 15 million people. The city’s current urban rail system has a length of about 340 kilometers (211 miles) and serves thousands of passengers daily. The party is weighing implementing a system similar to Paris’ Grand Paris Express, a group of rapid transit lines that is expected to be fully operational this year and covers some 45 municipalities. Its election pledge will also likely include the establishment of new suburbs with populations of around 500,000 at least, to ease traffic in central districts of the city.

Critics accuse Imamoğlu of a string of failures, ranging from lingering problems in mass transportation due to vehicles not being properly maintained, leading to delays in bus schedules. He is also under fire for not helming the crisis management in the city at times of chaos, such as massive snowstorms and floods.

At the heart of this dissatisfaction with the Imamoğlu administration lies a key issue: public transportation.

Traffic congestion has become a major source of discontent, with residents facing prolonged commutes and seeking practical solutions to ease daily travel. The existing public transportation network, designed to alleviate congestion, is perceived as falling short of meeting the needs of Istanbul's expanding population.

Complaints about overcrowded buses, metrobuses and metro lines are common, contributing to discomfort and delays for commuters. The perceived lack of reliable services has raised questions about the city administration's ability to address this fundamental aspect of urban life.

Accessibility issues add to the problem, with some neighborhoods feeling underserved and residents expressing frustration over limited transportation options, particularly in outlying areas. The unequal distribution of service quality has fueled a sense of inequality and highlighted the need for a more comprehensive and inclusive public transportation strategy.

Another election pledge of the AK Party is related to the metrobus system that stretches from far-flung Beylikdüzü on the European side to Kadıköy on the Asian side. The bus rapid transit network, with a dedicated lane straddling across busy E-5 highway, will be relocated to an underground lane, a major change that might address traffic woes on the ground.

As for the tram, another mass transportation means easing the lives of Istanbulites, the party pledges to introduce rubber-tired trams on some tram lines.

On urban transformation, the party proposes introducing incentives for homeowners and building new buildings in the same spot where old buildings are located. In places where this is not possible due to imminent disaster risk, parks will be built instead.