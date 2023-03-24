A party that initially announced it would field its own candidate and another that has been in talks with the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) for cooperation have both endorsed the AK Party-led People’s Alliance, reports citing sources from the AK Party said Friday.

The New Welfare Party (YRP) agreed to endorse the alliance, the party's chairperson Fatih Erbakan told reporters. He noted that he has withdrawn his candidacy for the presidential elections and endorsed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

He continued by saying that they have come to an agreement with the alliance and overcome disagreements.

The Free Cause Party (HÜDA-PAR) also announced that their parliamentary candidates will be nominated from AK Party nomination lists.

Thus, the alliance grew to four parties, including the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and the Great Unity Party (BBP), ahead of the May 14 elections, while HÜDA-PAR’s announcement means they will informally support the alliance’s candidate, incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

YRP officials were present as representatives of the alliance’s other members formally presented their cooperation protocol to the Supreme Election Board (YSK).

Fatih Erbakan is the son of late Prime Minister Necmettin Erbakan, whose now-defunct Welfare Party (RP) dominated Turkish politics in the 1990s, before falling victim to the Feb. 28 coup that targeted conservative voters the RP garnered support from. Erbakan’s political movement changed names over the years amid political bans and spawned several parties, including the AK Party whose founders were closest to Erbakan, while the Saadet Party (Felicity Party), currently aligned with the opposition bloc's “table for six,” also claims the legacy of Erbakan.