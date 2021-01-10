The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) is preparing for a renewal period after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced 2021 as the “reform year.”

The process for local congresses of the party was postponed due to the rapid increase in coronavirus cases. Erdoğan instructed party officials to relaunch the congress period and to complete the provincial congresses as soon as possible.

Within this context, a schedule for congresses is being prepared. According to the draft schedule, provincial congresses will be relaunched after next weekend.

While the congress in the capital Ankara is planned for Feb. 20 or 21, the congress in the largest metropolis of the country, Istanbul, is expected to be held on Feb. 26 or 27.

In Istanbul, it is expected that nearly 20 district chairs will be changed radically in administrative boards. Erdoğan will attend the meetings via videoconference.

If the local congresses can be completed within the plan, the AK Party’s seventh ordinary congress will be held in late March or early April. Erdoğan aims to change party organizations in line with planned reforms for the 2023 general elections.

Erdoğan recently expressed confidence about winning the elections in 2023, saying that it will be a year of victory for the People’s Alliance.

The ruling AK Party forged an alliance with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) in the 2018 parliamentary and presidential elections.

The alliance got a majority in Parliament, while their presidential candidate, Erdoğan, also won the election with 52.6% of the votes.

The AK Party has consistently denied rumors of early elections, despite speculation by opposition parties. Turkey is expected to hold presidential elections in June 2023.