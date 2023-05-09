Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama was the latest leader to express support for incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in upcoming elections in Türkiye.

Rama on Monday said in a video message that Erdoğan turned the world's eyes to Türkiye's wonderful and exemplary transformation "with his vision, courage, will, and tireless work."

According to Rama, Türkiye's exemplary strength and rise not only beautifies Türkiye and its people but also arouses curiosity surrounding the great difficulties and strong challenges related to the formation, maintenance and integrity of Türkiye's legitimate institutions and even President Erdoğan's life. "Personally for me, President Erdoğan is not only a good friend in bad times, but also a very special political leader because he is someone who says what he does and does what he says. Some think he is very tough and sharp,” said Rama. "Not giving in at this stage in Türkiye's history and in such an unpredictable world, is exactly what a country like Türkiye needs and still will need,'' he added.

Rama added that he wholeheartedly hopes voters consider Türkiye’s indispensable role in their choices in the fragile balances of this difficult period for the Balkans and all of Europe.

The leaders of Türkiye and Albania enjoy friendly relations. They show support to each other in good and bad times such as natural disasters. Albania and Türkiye supported each other after deadly earthquakes hit both countries.

Erdoğan already enjoys good ties with leaders of friendly countries. In March, heads of state from Turkic countries, from Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev have voiced support for Erdoğan in the upcoming elections as the president hosted a summit of Organization of Turkic States (OTC) in the capital Ankara.