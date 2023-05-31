Arab League chief Ahmed Aboulgheit on Tuesday congratulated President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his reelection in Türkiye’s historic runoff election as the new era of his Presidency is marked with normalizations in the Arab world.

“I wish you and the Turkish people success and prosperity under your leadership,” Aboulgheit said in a letter.

“I believe that expanding the level of cooperation between the Republic of Türkiye and the Arab world is of pivotal importance to shaping a better future for the peoples of our region,” he continued.

Aboulgheit underlined that Erdoğan’s reelection would foster cooperation between the league and Türkiye for the benefit of both sides.

On Sunday, Türkiye went to the polls for a presidential runoff election after no candidate secured over 50% needed for an outright victory in the first round on May 14.

Erdoğan won the race with more than 52% of the vote, while opposition candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu got over 47%, according to the unofficial results.

The message of the Arab League comes as Türkiye, over the past two years, has embarked on a diplomatic push to reset relations with regional powers such as Israel, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia after years of antagonism. Erdoğan had voiced that Türkiye hopes to maximize its cooperation with Egypt and Gulf nations “on a win-win basis” at a time when Ankara intensified diplomacy to mend its fraught ties with these regional powers.