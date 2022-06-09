President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday announced he will be the presidential candidate for the People’s Alliance with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), responding to the opposition’s demands that a candidate is determined.
Speaking during a ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) event in western Izmir, Erdoğan called on the chairperson of the Republican People's Party (CHP) Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and said: “You continually say ‘the candidate of the People’s Alliance should be determined.’ Here I say it, the candidate of the People’s Alliance is Tayyip Erdoğan.”
The president also reiterated that elections would take place in June 2023 and not earlier.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.