President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday announced he will be the presidential candidate for the People’s Alliance with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), responding to the opposition’s demands that a candidate is determined.

Speaking during a ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) event in western Izmir, Erdoğan called on the chairperson of the Republican People's Party (CHP) Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and said: “You continually say ‘the candidate of the People’s Alliance should be determined.’ Here I say it, the candidate of the People’s Alliance is Tayyip Erdoğan.”

The president also reiterated that elections would take place in June 2023 and not earlier.