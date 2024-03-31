Doing his duty as a voting citizen in Türkiye’s local elections on Sunday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan cast his ballot in the metropolis of Istanbul.

After voting in the city’s Üsküdar district, Erdoğan stressed the importance of participation in the elections, urging all eligible citizens to come out and make their choice.

"This election will mark the beginning of a new era in our country,” he told reporters after voting.

Mentioning last year’s hard-fought parliamentary and presidential elections followed by this year’s local elections, he said: "I hope that these will be instrumental in the beginning of a new era, a new century in our country.”

The president frequently speaks of having entered a new "Century of Türkiye.”

Erdoğan also voiced hope that the elections will produce "a favorable outcome" for the country and nation.

He is reportedly set to monitor the results from Istanbul and speak after the elections’ outcome is clear.

Voting began early Sunday, with more than 61 million registered voters expected to cast ballots across the country.