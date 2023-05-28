President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan voted Sunday in Türkiye's first-ever runoff presidential elections as millions headed to the polls.

Erdoğan voted at the Saffet Çebi Middle School in the Üsküdar district of Istanbul, where he garnered a lot of attention.

The president greeted other voters and supporters before proceeding to cast his vote. First Lady Emine Erdoğan also cast her vote alongside the president.

"We are witnessing a two-round election for the first time," Erdoğan said as he urged everyone to vote.

Erdoğan praised the high voter turnout in the first round of elections at 88.92% – one of the highest turnouts in the country's history – as he wished to see the same in the second round.