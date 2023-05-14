Muharrem Ince, the chairperson of the Homeland Party (MP) who withdrew from the presidential race just a few days before the elections, lost to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in his native Yalova province, as tens of millions of Turkish citizens headed to the ballot box to choose the country's next president on Sunday.

Ince received 0.65% of the votes in Yalova with 87.6% of the ballots counted in the province.

President Erdoğan received 47.6%, followed by main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairperson Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu 45.47% and ATA Alliance's candidate Sinan Oğan with 6.27% of the votes.

In a shocking move just days ahead of the Turkish elections Ince, a contender against Erdoğan in the 2018 race, announced his withdrawal as a candidate, citing a defamation campaign against him by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).