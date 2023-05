Unofficial results put President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan ahead of his closest rival, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, in the Turkish parliamentary and presidential elections Sunday.

With more than 87.6% of the ballot boxes now opened, the People's Alliance candidate President Erdoğan had 50.01% of the votes to his name.

In comparison, the Nation Alliance candidate and Republican People's Party (CHP) head Kılıçdaroğlu received 44.21% of the votes in the presidential race.