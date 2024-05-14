President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday convened his party’s branch heads for 81 provinces in Ankara. The first such meeting since the March 31 municipal elections, the event was an opportunity for Erdoğan to reflect upon the results of the vote.

Erdoğan implied changes within party cadres, including “new names that will empower us.”

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) suffered losses for the first time in years in local elections while the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) boasted victories in several strongholds of the AK Party.

The president reiterated remarks from his first post-election speech, highlighting that the election was a “festival of democracy” for Türkiye.

“Democracy is never a zero-sum game. If democracy wins, nobody loses,” he said.

He underlined that they prized the nation’s will, whether it is a runoff victory for him in the 2023 general elections or the March 31 elections. He acknowledged that his party failed to reach its targets in the local vote.

Erdoğan also hailed the “change in the air” after the elections, referring to his landmark talks with his main rival Özgür Özel, chair of the CHP. “We hope this change will be permanent,” he added.

He thanked the hard-working members of his party for tirelessly campaigning prior to the March 31 elections and said they had “no room” for those distancing themselves from the public. “Our party’s future is beyond personal interests of anyone. If we make mistakes, we have to correct ourselves,” he said.

He added that he would not consent to sacrifice the hard work of members of the AK Party to “those looking to advance their own interests.” Erdoğan did not give any names but said the party was determined to emerge stronger from the current consultation and renewal process. He mentioned upcoming congresses for each province, which will likely see changes in local administrations.

“We don’t need people relying on our power. We need people who will empower us. We will continue walking our path with new names,” he said. Erdoğan, nevertheless, added that they would not simply dismiss “veterans” of the party.