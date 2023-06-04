President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday highlighted the importance of unity and fraternity among all citizens in the country, as he pledged to embrace everyone in a new era ushered in his third presidential term and the Century of Türkiye.

"Türkiye entered a new path after the casting of votes ended and the results were announced. The Century of Türkiye has begun, and the doors of our country's growth have been opened," Erdoğan said at his inauguration ceremony at the Presidential Complex, with the attendance of high-level officials from dozens of countries.

"We will embrace all 85 million people, regardless of their political views, origins, creeds or sects," he said, hoping that his appeal would be reciprocated also by his opponents.

"Türkiye needs unity and solidarity more than ever," he said.

"We want all opposition segments, including journalists, writers, civil society, artists and politicians, to reconcile with the national will," he said.

"If there is resentment, if hearts are broken, let's find a way to make peace."

Religious community leaders, including Bartholomew I, the head of Istanbul's Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarchate and the spiritual leader of the world's Eastern Orthodox Christians, Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) head Ali Erbaş, sporting celebrities including former German national football player Mesut Özil and Nobel Prize-winning biochemist Aziz Sancar were onstage as Erdoğan spoke.

"I hope this lofty mission will be auspicious for my nation, to which I have devoted my life, to all parts of our heartland, and to humanity. I hope we will not disappoint our beloved nation that trusts me, our party and our alliance," Erdoğan said.

The president added that he will not forget the outpouring of support he felt in Türkiye and surrounding regions on May 28.

Erdoğan took the oath of office in Parliament after winning a historic runoff election.

Türkiye’s transformative leader won the May 28 runoff against a big opposition coalition, despite an economic crisis and the ongoing effects of a February earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people.

Erdoğan won 52.18% of the vote while his secularist rival Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu scored 47.82%, official results show.

The president also thanked the members of the People's Alliance which consists of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party), the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the New Welfare Party (YRF) and the Great Unity Party (BBP), as well as chairperson of the Free Cause Party (HÜDA PAR), Zekeriya Yapıcıoğlu, and presidential candidate of the first round, Sinan Oğan who supported Erdoğan in the runoff.

Erdoğan pledged to strengthen Türkiye’s diplomatic hand around the world, while at home, he promised a new, inclusive constitution and improvements to the economy.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Iran's Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the speaker of the lower house of Russia's Parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, were among the foreign guests at the ceremony.

"As president, I swear upon my honor and integrity, before the great Turkish nation... to work with all my power to protect the existence and independence of the state... and to fulfill my duty impartially," Erdoğan said separately in Parliament after a ceremony outside the building where he saluted soldiers under pouring rain.

In his oath, Erdoğan also promised not to deviate from the rule of law and the secular principles of the republic founded by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk 100 years ago.

He called his reelection "one of the most critical elections in the history of Turkish politics."

Cabinet reshuffled

Former ministers of Türkiye passed the torch to the new Cabinet on Sunday.

Erdoğan changed almost all his Cabinet members except for his health and culture ministers.

He named former Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Şimsek, a reassuring figure with international stature, as treasury and finance minister.

Addressing the country's economic troubles will be Erdoğan's first priority, with inflation running at 43.70%.

Erdoğan appointed the head of the National Intelligence Organisation (MIT), Hakan Fidan, as foreign minister. Fidan has been at the helm of MIT since 2010. He replaced Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, who has been foreign minister since 2014.

Chief of Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler was named defense minister and Erdoğan former aide Cevdet Yılmaz as vice president.

The Cabinet's only female minister is Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, who was appointed family minister. The Belgian-born politician was formerly the ambassador to Algeria. Istanbul's Governor Ali Yerlikaya was named interior minister.

Thanking Erdoğan and his predecessor Süleyman Soylu who served at the post for seven years, Yerlikaya said: It is our reason for existence to ensure a life in peace and security for our 85 million people and to preserve the indivisible integrity of our country wherever our flag flies from Edirne to Hakkari. Every member of our nation is entrusted to us. Our main reference is law and human rights. Our fight against all crimes will continue.”

The former Cabinet members will serve as lawmakers in Parliament.

New top diplomat, Hakan Fidan

Foreign ministers extended congratulations to Fidan on his appointment as Türkiye's foreign minister.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov conveyed his congratulations to Fidan and wished him "great success in this honorable position." Bayramov expressed confidence that the bonds of brotherhood and alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye would be further strengthened.

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu extended well wishes to Fidan as well.

Joining in the congratulations, Estonia's Margus Tsahkna emphasized the alliance between his country and Türkiye. Tsahkna wrote that Türkiye is "our ally, and we are looking forward to working with you."

Catherine Colonna of France said: "See you soon to continue French-Turkish cooperation, peace and regional stability, global issues, dialogue at NATO." Her message highlighted the importance of the ongoing collaboration between the two nations.

Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, expressed his gratitude to Fidan for his commitment to establishing lasting peace in the region. Yermak emphasized their close friendship and Ukraine's strong relationship with Türkiye.

Besides, "Looking forward to working together and further developing the strategic partnership between our two friendly nations," wrote Dmytro Kuleba from Ukraine.

Similarly, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom congratulated Fidan and expressed his expectation of "good cooperation" between their respective countries.

Born in Ankara in 1968, Fidan graduated from the Army Signal School and the Army Language School, and completed a significant part of his academic studies during his service in the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK).

During his overseas NATO assignment, Fidan obtained undergraduate degrees in politics and management science from the University of Maryland, which was followed by master's and doctoral degrees from the International Relations Department at Bilkent University.

After his service in the TSK, Fidan focused on academic life and taught international relations courses at Hacettepe and Bilkent universities in the Turkish capital of Ankara.

Fidan held critical positions in foreign policy and security in state institutions.

He served as Deputy Undersecretary for Foreign Policy and Security at the Prime Ministry and Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and was a member of the board of governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency, special representative of the prime minister, deputy undersecretary of MIT, head of MIT and special representative of the president.

Changes in Parliament

Yılmaz and 17 Cabinet members will take the oath at the General Assembly of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, while the Speaker of Parliament will be elected.

The General Assembly will gather on Wednesday. The candidates to be the head of Parliament will be notified to the Provisional Presidency Council by midnight on Tuesday. In the General Assembly, elections will be held for the 30th Speaker of the Assembly on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Sivas lawmaker Abdullah Güler has been chosen as AK Party Group head in Parliament on Saturday.

Istanbul deputy Özlem Zengin, Çankırı deputy Muhammet Emin Akbaşoğlu, Gaziantep deputy Abdulhamit Gül, Ankara deputy Leyla Şahin Usta and Manisa deputy Bahadır Yenişehirlioğlu were elected as AK Party Parliamentary Group Deputy Chairs.

In the first round of elections, the AK Party emerged as the top party in Parliament, securing a total of 268 seats.

In addition to the AK Party, its alliance partners the MHP won 50 seats and YRP won five, securing a combined majority of 323 seats out of the total 600 in Parliament.

With 169 deputies, the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), along with its coalition partner, the Good Party (IP), got a total of 212 seats in Parliament, representing the Nation's Alliance.

Parliament's remaining 65 seats were won by the Labor and Freedom Alliance, made up of the Green Left Party (YSP) with 61 seats and the Türkiye Labor Party (TIP) with four.