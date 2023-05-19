In an exclusive interview with CNN International set to be aired later on Friday in full, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he believes that the nation would not let him down in the second round of the presidential election scheduled for May 28.

The president, who won almost half of the votes against his main rival Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu during the May 14 elections, spoke to CNN’s Becky Anderson at Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul. He hailed the high turnout in the first round, which reached nearly 90%. “I believe my nation will not prove me wrong in the run-off as well,” he said, expressing hope for a strong turnout.

Answering a question on U.S. President Joe Biden, who described him as an autocrat during his own election campaign, Erdoğan said no autocrat would “go for runoff.”

“Our People’s Alliance will have 322 lawmakers in the (600-seat) Parliament and the person leading it will compete in the runoff. Is this dictatorship?” Erdoğan said. The president added that he would “undoubtedly work with Biden” if he wins the second round of elections. “I am also ready to work with Biden’s successor,” he said.

On a question about the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Erdoğan said the West did not pursue a balanced policy on the issue. “It would be better to have a balanced policy toward Russia. Just as I improved my relations with Mr. Putin, the West should have done so. Countries need each other. I hold talks with leaders of Western countries, the same way I hold talks with Mr. Putin. Similarly, through the Black Sea grain corridor, we assisted in addressing the needs of both Western as well as African countries. We managed to extend the grain deal for another two months, and it was possible only through our personal ties with Mr. Putin,” he noted.