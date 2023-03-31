The Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), which faces a closure lawsuit, revealed its election manifesto as its members run in May 14 elections under the newly founded Green Left Party (YSP), whose logo suspiciously resembles the one HDP has.

Though their name evolved, the ideology remains the same as the manifesto laid bare their alignment with the PKK terrorist group.

The party announced Thursday in their manifesto that they would end Türkiye’s counterterrorism operations in Iraq and Syria if they come to power and pledged to give a chance to PKK’s jailed leader Abdullah Öcalan for parole eligibility.

The HDP was among the parties the opposition bloc led by Republican People’s Party (CHP) courted and is estimated to draw around 10% of the vote, according to the best possible projections by survey companies. It does not pursue the ambition of fielding its own candidate but is all but certain to endorse CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the main contender in the elections against incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The YSP’s manifesto on “foreign policy” promises to end military operations in Iraq and Syria and the “armament” policy of NATO, of which Türkiye is a member that “aims to surround Russia.”

Türkiye launched three major operations in Syria’s north against Daesh and the PKK terrorist group's Syrian wing, the YPG, which still controls a vast swathe of land near the Syrian-Turkish border. Similarly, in Iraq, the Turkish military routinely launches operations against PKK members, which hide out in mountainous regions of the country’s north controlled by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The operations are critical for Türkiye to thwart cross-border attacks by the PKK and to stop the infiltration of terrorists through its southern border. The YSP also pledges to end the practice of closure of political parties and eliminate the voting threshold that leaves parties below a certain rate of the vote out of Parliament.

The party also pledges to annul presidential decrees that helped the government conduct a more effective fight against terrorism following the July 15, 2016 coup attempt by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

An item in the manifesto also refers to Abdullah Öcalan. “We will annul the regulations preventing political prisoners sentenced to aggravated life terms from being eligible to conditional release,” the manifesto said. Öcalan, who was captured in 1999 and brought to Türkiye where he was sentenced to life, is viewed as a political prisoner by pro-PKK groups.

The six-party opposition coalition has been led from the beginning by the CHP and the HDP, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said late Wednesday. In an interview on ATV's A Haber in the capital Ankara, Erdoğan said, “In fact, the CHP and HDP have been leading this table right from the beginning, while others are mere supporters.” “PKK members say that this strange table offers them hope. Fugitive FETÖ members are calculating they can return to the country thanks to this table,” Erdoğan said, referring to the informal name of the opposition bloc known as "table for six."

Erdoğan reiterated that the second largest party in the opposition coalition, the Good Party (IP), voiced its discomfort with cooperating with the HDP and that even the spokesperson resigned. “Terrorist heads and their extension in Parliament are the extensions of this terrorist organization. Therefore, can we say, ‘This is not a terrorist organization?’ Right now, the head of the main opposition is trying to secure their place in Parliament by forming partnerships with them. Our people will not allow this,” Erdoğan emphasized.

The HDP is blamed for becoming the focal point of actions violating the Turkish state’s “unbreakable unity” and having an “active role in providing recruits to the PKK," in indictments against the party.

Among the past remarks of party leaders proving the close ties to the terrorist group is a statement from Buldan, who confessed to previous contact and communication between the party and the terrorist group and praised jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan and his role in the party's foundation by rejecting the fact that the PKK is a terrorist group.

The HDP has often drawn ire for transferring taxpayers' money and funds to the PKK. HDP mayors and local officials have been found guilty of misusing funds to support the PKK and provide jobs to the terrorist group’s sympathizers.