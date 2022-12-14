Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu was sentenced to 2 years and 7 months in prison for insulting Türkiye's Supreme Election Board (YSK) officials, according to a court ruling announced on Wednesday.

The court also imposed a political ban on the mayor, but both rulings must be confirmed by an appeals court.

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the chairperson of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), said he was cutting short a visit to Germany and returning to Türkiye following the ruling.

Imamoğlu is charged with the officials in a speech he made about a repeat of the 2019 mayoral election. He had said that the decision of YSK's seven members who voted in favor of taking his mandate as the mayor of Istanbul back does not mean anything to him.

"Those who annulled the elections on March 31 are fools," the mayor said.

He narrowly won that election over his ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) rival, former Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım and, after those results were annulled, won the rerun of the vote by a comfortable margin.

Voters in Istanbul cast four different votes in the March 31 elections, electing district administrators, mayors, municipal councils, and local officials. Of those four votes, the YSK ruled to annul only the Istanbul mayoral result.

The renewed mayoral election will be held on June 23. The YSK said its decision to annul the polls was based on unsigned result documents from the election and on some ballot box officials not being civil servants.

Imamoğlu's mayoral victory marked the first time President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's AK Party and its predecessors had lost in Turkey's largest city in 25 years.

He is among the names that are considered to run as the main opposition's presidential candidate against incumbent Erdoğan in next year's elections.