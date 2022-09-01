The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) will launch its election campaign meetings under the theme of "Towards 2023: Candidate is Certain, Decision is Clear" on Sunday, the party chair Devlet Bahçeli said Thursday.

Speaking after a party meeting in the capital Ankara, Bahçeli said that the first outdoor meeting under the theme will be held in Sivas on Sunday with the participation of Amasya, Tokat, Çorum and Yozgat party organizations and citizens.

"Our strategic targets to be followed up and achieved in the next nine months will consist of the following. Face-to-face contact and communication with our citizens will become widespread in the form of a mobilization of the heart, and our 'Step by Step 2023' activities will continue to be carried out in all of our provinces and districts until election day," he said.

"Our outdoor meetings will be held with increasing enthusiasm in pre-decided provinces, and at the same time, hall meetings will be planned if the need arises. Our presidential candidate is Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. A superhuman effort will be made for Mr. Erdoğan to be re-elected. The existence of a Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) maximizing the number of deputies and political support in the 28th term of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) is also our definite goal. In addition, it is another unquestionable goal of the People's Alliance to reach a qualified majority in the Parliament to ensure constitutional amendment."

When asked by a reporter about whether there will be an early election, Bahçeli replied: "There are nine months and 18 days until the elections. We have to wait for it."

The next presidential and parliamentary elections in Türkiye are expected to be held in June 2023. MHP is the alliance partner of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) under the People's Alliance. President Erdoğan is the candidate of the alliance for the upcoming presidential elections. The Nation Alliance mainly formed by the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and the Good Party (IP) seems the biggest rival in the polls but is yet to decide on a formal presidential candidate.