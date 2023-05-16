The opposition will struggle to find a common political position following the results of the May 14 presidential and parliamentary elections in Türkiye, Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın said Tuesday.

“Politically, their job is difficult. It is unknown how they will hold this structure together,” Kalın said on A Haber TV, referring to the six-party opposition coalition.

Kalın reminded us that the only thing bringing these diverse parties together is being against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, so they could not provide any other policies to the Turkish people.

"The founding framework of the Nation Alliance was hard ground. It was founded with the idea of sending Erdoğan away no matter what. As they have shaped all their positions according to this goal, they have nothing else to say to the public. So when Erdoğan led the election, they started blaming each other."

The six-party coalition is formed by the Republican People's Party (CHP), the Felicity Party (SP), the Good Party (IP), the Future Party (GP), the Democrat Party (DP) and the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA). The pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) also has given Kılıçdaroğlu its support by not fielding a presidential candidate for the elections.

Erdoğan secured 49.5% of the vote, and leading opposition candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu picked up 44.9%. Nationalist candidate Sinan Oğan – a former member of a far-right party now allied with the government – won 5.2% in the May 14 elections. A second round for the presidential election will be held on May 28.