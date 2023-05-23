Some 1.5 million people have cast their votes abroad for Türkiye’s second round of presidential elections, nearing the number of votes reached in the first round.

According to information from the Supreme Election Council (YSK), 1,500,026 people have voted abroad as of late Monday.

The voting of Turkish nationals living abroad started at the country’s foreign missions and customs gates on May 20.

Overseas voting will continue until May 24. After that, those who want to vote at the customs gates can cast ballots until 5 p.m. on May 28. According to the Foreign Ministry, 3,461 ballot boxes were set up for the second round.

Some 1,691,287 voted abroad in the May 14 elections. In the first round of voting, 65% of voters in Germany, home to Türkiye’s largest diaspora, backed the incumbent.

The ballots abroad are brought to Türkiye via diplomatic couriers and methods determined by the YSK under maximum security measures to be kept safe in the capital Ankara.

Both President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his rival Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu called on the Turkish diaspora to go to polling stations and vote for the second round.

“I ask you to exercise your democratic right by closely following the election dates in your countries,” Erdoğan wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Similarly, Kılıçdaroğlu said it is a “national duty” for Turkish citizens living abroad to vote in the country’s May 28 runoff.