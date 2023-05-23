Ümit Özdağ, leader of the Victory Party (ZP), said Tuesday that he would meet with Republican People's Party (CHP) presidential candidate and Chairperson Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu to discuss his party’s stance for the second round of Turkish elections.

The meeting will take place late Tuesday he said, while a joint announcement would be made the next day if the two parties agreed on a protocol.

“There is a continuing process. We made huge progress,” Özdağ said at a press conference in the capital Ankara.

He said that he and Kılıçdaroğlu were discussing a protocol that would guarantee the return of migrants within a year “if needed with force” and that would secure a zero-tolerance policy in the fight against terrorism including the PKK, Daesh and the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

Özdağ also met with an official of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) a day earlier.

Though ZP is regarded as a fringe party, the main opposition CHP is also a proponent of mass deportation, although it uses softer rhetoric. Kılıçdaroğlu had pledged that they would send refugees back to Syria if they came to power, though it would be voluntarily and in line with international laws.

The government also favors the return of refugees once security is maintained in Syria and helped some to return to areas cleared of terrorist groups with the assistance of the Turkish army in Syria’s north in the past.

But the government steers away from mass deportation and forced return and often boasts exemplary humanitarian assistance to refugees, praised by the international community.

On the other side, Özdağ said that the decision of Sinan Oğan, who was nominated by ZP, part of the now defunct ATA Alliance, as a presidential candidate in the first round, would not affect the stance of the ZP.

Oğan endorsed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday, boosting the incumbent and intensifying the challenges for the opposition candidate in the runoff Sunday.

Sinan Oğan, a hardline nationalist who was little known among the broader public before the campaign, won 5.2% support in the initial presidential election on May 14, prompting some analysts to call him a potential "kingmaker" for the runoff.

Erdoğan received 49.5% support on May 14 compared to Kılıçdaroğlu at 44.9%, while the ruling party's coalition won a majority in Parliament.