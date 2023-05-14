President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan voted in Türkiye's presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday as millions headed to the polls.

Erdoğan voted at the Saffet Çebi Middle School in the Üsküdar district of Istanbul, where there was a lot of attention given to the president.

Erdoğan greeted other voters and supporters before proceeding to cast his vote. First Lady Emine Erdoğan also cast her vote alongside the president.

After casting his vote, Erdoğan told reporters he followed the election closely. "According to the information I received from my Minister of Interior, the process has continued without incident or problems. The most important thing was voting in the earthquake region — our citizens in the earthquake region voted with enthusiasm and love as well. So there is no problem there as of now," he said.

"I hope that after the evening counts, we pray to (Allah) for a better future for our country, nation and Turkish democracy. It is very important that all of our citizens cast their votes until the end of the day with no worries in terms of demonstrating the strength of Turkish democracy. I wish success to all the ballot box committee members and the chairperson. I congratulate them as well."

President Erdogan said he would follow the results in Istanbul.