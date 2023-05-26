Two days before the critical runoff, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan addressed a large crowd of women in Istanbul on Friday, seeking their support for Sunday’s race.

The presidential candidate attended the “Meeting of Women” organized by his ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) women’s branch.

He asked the female supporters to lead voters to cast their ballots in the early hours of Sunday as he aims to deal another blow to his rival Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu’s ambition and exceed the 50% benchmark needed for presidential victory.

“I walked together with you during my 40-year-long political career and am here where I am now thanks to the supplications of mothers. Women are heroes of struggle who serve the country and nation,” he said, praising women’s role in propelling AK Party to its maiden election victory in 2002 and fighting against “tanks” during the July 15, 2016 coup attempt by Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ). “It is the women who challenged the terrorist group (PKK) with their Children’s Watch campaign,” he said, referring to a sit-in strike by mothers of brainwashed boys and girls who joined the terrorist group.

“We will achieve a conquest with you on Sunday and we will celebrate the conquest of Istanbul on Monday,” he said, referring to the anniversary of the conquest of Türkiye’s most populated city in 1453. “Don’t make plans for Sunday. This is a once-in-a-five-year opportunity. You can go picnicking or work any other day, but there is no other day for voting,” he appealed to the female voters.