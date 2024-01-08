A local incident showed cracks in an already uncertain alliance between the Green Left Party (YSP) and the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) ahead of municipal elections. When the CHP-run municipality of Antalya denied requests for a venue for a rally of YSP, associated with the terrorist group PKK, the party officials were furious at Mayor Muhittin Böcek.

Tuncer Bakırhan, co-chair of YSP, informally known as the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), vented his fury at the CHP municipality at the convention held elsewhere in Antalya on Sunday. "We vote for you, and you reign over the city thanks to our vote, but you don't give us a space. We are always open to cooperation, but we will never vote for a fascist, for a racist, for someone who doesn't give us a venue," he said. Bakırhan said they would discuss the matter with the CHP administration. "We will never cooperate with people who ignore us; we will never vote for them," he said.

The CHP courted YSP votes ahead of March's municipal elections. The party won several seats in the past municipal elections thanks to the support of YSP, which was then known as the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP). The main opposition party's new head, Özgür Özel, last month visited YSP offices. However, neither Özel nor YSP officials, including Bakırhan, confirmed that they openly discussed an alliance in the local elections.

A test of popular support for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the opposition in the aftermath of last May's general election, municipal elections will show whether the opposition may regain momentum and if the AK Party is still popular despite challenges.

Defeated by the AK Party in last year's general election, the CHP seeks to recoup losses in the municipal elections in March.