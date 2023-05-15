Sunday’s election resulted in many surprises and a colorful Turkish Parliament, as new faces emerged and some parties could win seats in provinces they previously failed in.

The Nationalist Movement Party’s (MHP) candidate Filiz Kılıç became the first woman lawmaker elected in Nevşehir province. She is among the three lawmakers elected in the area. The other two lawmakers are from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party). Both MHP and AK Party are members of the People’s Alliance.

Elvan Işık Gezmiş became the first woman elected lawmaker in the Black Sea province of Giresun. Gezmiş was the leading opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) candidate.

Further east in Rize, CHP’s candidate Tahsin Ocaklı became a lawmaker for the first time in 43 years.

Also, in Erzincan, CHP won a seat for the first time since 2015 after former district mayor Mustafa Sarıgül. Also, the chair of the Party for Change in Türkiye was elected.

May 14 elections also marked the first time for CHP to win a seat in the southeastern Diyarbakır province after 21 years.

Meanwhile, 2006 Miss Türkiye pageant winner Seda Sarıbaş became a lawmaker from Aydın province.

There will be five lawmakers under 30 in the Turkish Parliament in the next term.

Four lawmakers are from the AK Party, while one is from the Green Left Party.

25-year-old Zehranur Aydemir, who previously worked in the ruling party’s youth branch, became a lawmaker from the capital Ankara.

Former lawmakers Rümeysa Kadak, Mesut Bozatli and Eyyüp Kadir Inan from the AK Party, all under 30, have become lawmakers.

The Green Left’s 28-year-old candidate Beritan Güneş Altın won a seat in Mardin province.

There will be 479 male and 121 female lawmakers in the Parliament.

AK Party has 50, MHP has four, CHP has 30, Good Party (IP) has six and Green Left has 30, while the Worker Party (TIP) has one female lawmaker.

Most lawmakers come from a legal background, as a majority of them are lawyers, but there will be engineers, physicians, sociologists, pilots, teachers, farmers, dentists, journalists, pharmacists, archaeologists, artists, and nurses in the parliament.