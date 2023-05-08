Türkiye has taken every measure against potential power shortages at key buildings that will be used during the upcoming elections, Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez said on Monday, less than a week before 61 million voters go to the polls to elect their 13th president and some 600 members of Parliament.

“Both the energy ministry and power distribution companies have completed preparations to ensure a smooth election process,” Dönmez said, assuring all institutions were working in coordination to secure the elections.

Any required maintenance and repairs were completed swiftly at power network hubs feeding key locations like provincial and district vote collection bureaus, election councils, courthouses, airports, party offices and the Supreme Election Council (YSK), Dönmez informed, adding that power generators for emergencies were distributed across critical locations.

“We have taken necessary precautions against cyberattacks, as well,” Dönmez further said. “We have run the necessary checks in regards to SCADA and communication infrastructure. We also requested backup from the Directorate of Security for key regions on election day.”

In order to prevent any mishap in communication systems, authorities have set up mobile transmitters and satellite phones, and assigned malfunction repair staff and crisis centers.

“We’re monitoring the weather forecast data and have prepared action plans against any risk,” Dönmez noted. “We will hopefully go through this election period without any problem.”

Polling stations for some 3.5 million Turks abroad closed in most countries on Sunday; voting in Türkiye will start at 9:00 a.m. on May 14, with a possible May 28 run-off.

Over 1.5 million citizens cast their ballots overseas this year.

Citizens, including some 5 million first-time voters, are to choose between four presidential hopefuls: President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who is seeking reelection, and main opposition leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu along with Muharrem Ince and Sinan Oğan.

Meanwhile, 24 political parties and 151 independent candidates are vying for seats in the 600-member Parliament.

Opinion surveys by Optimar, ArtıBir and TEAM from the last week of April and early days of May suggested a neck-to-neck race between Kılıçdaroğlu and Erdoğan, who was ahead of his rival by more than four points.

As for their parties, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) covered the majority in almost every poll with at least 31%, while the People’s Alliance grabbed 47.8% support, nearly 10 points ahead of the Nation Alliance.