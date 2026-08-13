Regardless of their context, elections have always been among the most anticipated events in Türkiye, which switched to truly democratic multiparty voting in 1950. This is quite natural in a country where politics are part of daily life, perhaps more than in any other country in the region, and where political parties have as many loyal supporters as football clubs, another national passion.

So, how and when can one vote or be elected to office? Here are the essentials of Turkish elections.

Elections in Türkiye are based on the principle of universal suffrage and are governed by a set of rules mandated by the Constitution and electoral regulations. These rules are enforced by the Supreme Election Council (YSK), an independent body that has the final say over election results. The YSK can order recounts, annul election results if irregularities are detected, and is not subject to the authority of any court in the country. The council is composed of members from the Court of Cassation and the Council of State, as well as representatives of the four political parties with the highest number of parliamentary seats and parties with parliamentary groups, although the latter representatives do not have voting rights in the council’s decisions.

Everyone who has reached the age of 18 by the date of the election and holds Turkish citizenship has the right to vote in all elections and referenda in the country. This includes the vast Turkish diaspora living around the world, provided they retain the citizenship of the Republic of Türkiye and are eligible to vote. Those ineligible to vote include conscripts serving in the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), whether they are on leave at the time of the election or not, cadets at military schools, and people convicted of crimes who are serving prison sentences. However, detainees, people whose convictions are under appeal, and those convicted of negligent offenses may vote.

Voters with a valid address registered in the database of the Directorate General of Civil Registration and Nationality Affairs are automatically included in the electoral rolls and can vote at polling stations near their place of residence. They are required to update their addresses through the directorate if they relocate before an election to remain on the electoral rolls.

All elections are usually held on a single day, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. local time, although voting hours may vary depending on local circumstances. Extraordinary situations, such as local or nationwide emergencies, may lead to an extension of voting hours. If an election requires a runoff, the second round is held within days or weeks of the first round, but never on the following day. In every election, a temporary ban is imposed on the publication of results while vote counting is underway, and the ban usually remains in effect for several hours after the polls close.

Apart from occasional referenda (the most recent was held in 2017) and by-elections, Türkiye generally holds three types of elections.

Presidential elections

Held on the same day as parliamentary elections, presidential elections determine the leader of the country, who also serves as commander-in-chief. They are held every five years.

Since 2018, presidential elections have been conducted under the executive presidential system, which abolished the office of prime minister and transformed the presidency from a largely ceremonial position into the country’s chief executive office. A president may be reelected for a second five-year term but cannot seek a third term unless Parliament approves an early election. A three-fifths majority of Parliament, or 360 of the 600 lawmakers, is required to call an early election.

The president is elected by an absolute majority of valid votes. If no candidate secures a majority in the first round, a runoff is held between the top two candidates.

To be eligible for the presidency, a candidate must be at least 40 years old and possess a university degree. Political parties that received at least 5% of the vote in the most recent parliamentary election, parliamentary party groups, and groups of citizens that collect at least 100,000 signatures may nominate presidential candidates who meet these requirements.

The most recent presidential election was held in 2023, when incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan defeated opposition candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu in the runoff. The next presidential election is scheduled for 2028.

Parliamentary elections

Parliamentary elections are held every five years and determine the 600 members of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM), Türkiye’s unicameral legislature. They are held on the same day as the presidential election.

A political party must surpass the national electoral threshold of 7% to secure seats in Parliament. The threshold was lowered from 10% to 7% by legislation adopted in 2022. To compete in parliamentary elections, a party must also establish provincial and district branches in accordance with electoral regulations in at least 41 provinces and hold at least one party congress.

If 30 seats become vacant in Parliament due to deaths, resignations or other reasons, a by-election may be held. By-elections can be held only once between two general parliamentary elections, and at least 30 months must have passed since the previous election. They cannot be held during the final year before the next scheduled parliamentary election.

Local elections

Local elections are also held every five years. Voters elect mayors, members of municipal councils, muhtars (village and neighborhood headmen or headwomen), and members of village and neighborhood councils of elders.

For administrative purposes, cities are divided into two categories: metropolitan municipalities and other municipalities. Metropolitan municipalities are those serving provinces with populations exceeding 750,000.

General election rules apply to voters in local elections. Depending on where they live, voters may cast ballots for metropolitan mayors, district mayors, provincial municipal council members, district municipal council members, muhtars and councils of elders.

Any Turkish citizen who has reached the age of 18 may be nominated and elected as a mayor or a member of a municipal council, provided they meet the legal eligibility requirements.