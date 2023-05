Counting of votes began across Türkiye after polls closed at 5 p.m. local time for the country's presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday.

The unofficial results are expected to be made public in a few hours.

Ahmet Yener, the head of the Supreme Election Council (YSK), said that voting was completed without "any negative developments." However, Yener said three people, including a party's election observer and two citizens, died of heart attacks during the voting.