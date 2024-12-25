President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday boasted about Türkiye’s “policy of compassion” on the Syrian civil war.

“We have led a policy of compassion since the Syrian crisis broke out. We promised to stand by the downtrodden and we have,” Erdoğan told members of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) at a parliamentary meeting in the capital Ankara.

Erdoğan also vowed to achieve a “terror-free” Türkiye in the coming period “utilizing all state means possible.”

“We will eliminate those who seek to undermine our brotherhood with our Kurdish citizens,” Erdoğan said.