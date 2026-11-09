Speaking to reporters on his return flight from Azerbaijan, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan commented on a broad range of issues from ties with Baku to Cyprus, terror-free Türkiye, Russia-Ukraine conflict and US-Iran war.

Referring to his recent phone call with US President Donald Trump where they discussed US-Iran conflict, Erdoğan said, “I told Mr. Trump about our reservations, we hope common sense prevails and the region will be saved from the brink of (disaster).”

On terror-free Türkiye initiative, Erdoğan said they embarked on it regardless of whatever the cost may and there was no turning back from their goal of eliminating terrorism.

On relations with Azerbaijan, Erdoğan said: “Those who understood that they cannot subdue us may attempt to undermine our unity.”

Remarking on Cyprus question, Erdoğan renewed Türkiye’s pledge to stand with Turkish Cypriots.

On Russia-Ukraine conflict, Erdoğan stated that Türkiye was making intensive efforts to bring war to complete end and they appreciated Trump's efforts toward this goal.

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