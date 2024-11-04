President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday urged Muslim countries to put aside their differences and exhibit support for people of Palestine and Lebanon against attacks of Israel.

The president, who was speaking at an Istanbul event of Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (COMCEC), said Zionist regime of Israel and its supporters committed genocide in Palestine but they could not subdue Palestinians.

He also called for recognition of State of Palestine by more states, adding that it was one of the best answers to Israeli aggression against Gaza and Lebanon.

