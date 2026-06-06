President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan persuaded U.S. President Donald Trump to abandon a plan to arm Iranian opposition groups and Iraqi Kurdish groups against Tehran after details of the proposal were allegedly leaked to Türkiye by officials within the White House, Israeli media outlets reported Friday.

Citing security sources, The Jerusalem Post reported that Israeli officials believed Washington would support the proposal because it could increase pressure on Tehran without requiring U.S. ground forces to enter Iran.

The report alleged that details of the initiative, which involved arming Iranian opposition and Iraqi Kurdish groups, were passed to Türkiye by certain White House officials. According to the claims, Erdoğan subsequently raised the issue with U.S. President Donald Trump and convinced him to cancel the plan.

Israeli sources reportedly accused U.S. Vice President JD Vance of leaking information about the proposal. However, Vance's special assistant and press secretary, Luke Schroeder, denied the allegation.

Under the reported plan, Israel would have provided not only a no-fly zone for Kurdish groups but also air support against Iranian forces attempting to halt their advance.

The report further claimed that Israel intended to supply opposition groups with weapons seized from Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon. It added that publication of the information had received approval from Israeli military censors.

The allegations follow remarks by former Israeli Military Intelligence Directorate (AMAN) chief Tamir Hayman, who recently told U.S. broadcaster PBS that Israel had explored a range of covert options aimed at destabilizing the Iranian government.

According to Hayman, those discussions included encouraging attacks by groups opposed to Tehran, including organizations linked to the PKK terrorist group, and other efforts designed to weaken the Iranian leadership.

Hayman also claimed that a plan to arm anti-Iran Kurdish groups ultimately failed after Erdoğan persuaded Trump not to proceed.

Separate reports in the Israeli press later alleged that Mossad had supplied weapons to Iranian opposition Kurdish groups as part of efforts to undermine the government in Tehran.