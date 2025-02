Addressing an event in Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur on Monday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan lambasted a US-Israel plan to empty Gaza of Palestinians. “Nobody can force Palestinians to go through a second Nakba,” he said, referring to mass displacement of Palestinians in 1940s.

Erdoğan stated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should “seek resources to pay for damage he’s done to Gaza instead of seeking place for Palestinians.”

