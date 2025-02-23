President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was elected as chairperson of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) on Sunday at the eighth grand congress of the party in the capital, Ankara.

Erdoğan won 1,547 valid votes during the congress, which also elected new members into the party’s administrative and executive branches.

The president thanked the electorate of his party after his election and said they set out a path “with newfound excitement to serve the nation.” “Those serving find blessing. But we will have a bigger load on our backs now. The public expects solutions from the AK Party. As they see the sad state of the opposition, they turn to us. The nation sees us, the People’s Alliance, as the solution,” he said. Erdoğan said they never led the nation to disappointment for the past two decades and won’t do so in the future.

“We won’t stop; we will continue working with resolution without losing our passion to serve the people,” he said.