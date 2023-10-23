The Istanbul branch of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) will hold a solidarity event for Palestinians in besieged Gaza, media outlets reported Monday.

Atatürk Airport, which hosted large-scale events after it ceased to be Istanbul’s main aviation hub, will host the “Great Palestine Rally,” which is also expected to be attended by AK Party leader President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday. Members of the People’s Alliance, which endorsed Erdoğan in May’s general elections, will also attend the rally, including Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli, Great Unity Party (BBP) Chair Mustafa Destici, New Welfare Party (YRP) leader Fatih Erbakan, Free Cause Party (HÜDA-PAR) Chair Zekeriya Yapıcıoğlu and Democratic Left Party (DSP) leader Önder Aksakal.

The event will highlight Israel’s brutality toward Palestinians in Gaza and the ongoing humanitarian drama in the enclave under Israeli blockade. Along with a large crowd, celebrities, businesspeople, sportspeople and members of the Palestinian diaspora in Türkiye are expected to attend the rally.

Following Israel’s heavy bombardment of Gaza, thousands took to the streets across Türkiye, staging rallies outside Israeli diplomatic missions and central squares of big cities. Türkiye is among a few countries outspoken against Israel’s indiscriminate attacks against Palestinians. Erdoğan repeatedly called for a solution to the ongoing conflict based on a two-state model serving Palestinians’ long overdue demands.