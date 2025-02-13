President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday gifted a model of the Turkish homegrown electric vehicle Togg to Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

During an official visit to the southeast Asian country, Erdoğan gave Sharif a T10X model Togg SUV in Islamabad.

The two leaders chatted before posing for a picture in front of the green vehicle, which derives its color from Türkiye’s Ayder highlands in Erdoğan’s Black Sea hometown, Rize.

Erdoğan accompanied Sharif in the passenger seat as the Pakistani leader took the car for a ride.

Pakistan is the third stop of Erdogan's three-nation Asia tour this week.

In his first stop in Malaysia, Erdoğan gifted a similar model of the electric vehicle to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday and another to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Wednesday.