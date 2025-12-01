Türkiye’s Kızılelma unmanned fighter jet achieved an unprecedented milestone in aviation over the weekend, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday, adding that the accomplishment reflects the country’s broader dynamism.

The unmanned combat aircraft achieved a new milestone as it struck a jet-powered target aircraft with a beyond-visual-range (BVR) air-to-air missile, its developer Baykar said on Sunday.

Full membership to the EU remains Türkiye's strategic priority despite obstacles, Erdoğan said in remarks after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

Referring to attacks on two commercial tankers in the Black Sea, he said the Ukraine war appears to have reached a level that clearly threatens navigation safety in the Black Sea.

Targeting of merchant ships in Türkiye's Exclusive Economic Zone "signals a worrying escalation," the Turkish president stressed.

Ankara cannot excuse attacks on its Exclusive Economic Zone, "which threaten navigation, life and environmental safety," he said.

Türkiye’s terror-free initiative to end four decades of PKK terrorism will disrupt “centuries-long dirty schemes” in its region and open the doors for a new era, he continued.

“The initiative will remove all obstacles before brotherhood,” Erdoğan said, repeating his frequent message of unity between Turks, Kurds, Arabs and all Muslim sects.