Türkiye hopes the rest of Syria will be cleared of terrorists and occupiers following Bashar Assad’s toppling by anti-regime forces, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Friday.

Speaking to members and supporters of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) at an event in northern Sakarya province, Erdoğan warned of persistent problems on the eve of a “new era” amid recent developments in the Middle East.

Much of northern Syria is plagued by Daesh and PKK/YPG terror groups that took advantage of the power vacuum and occupied swathes of land early in the civil war. The main opposition Syrian National Army (SNA) has pushed back the PKK/YPG from several towns since the anti-regime offensive began last month.

Erdoğan hit out at criticism of Türkiye’s military presence in northern Syria, which fights the PKK/YPG and backs the SNA against the Assad regime.

“Türkiye has done its duty to fulfill the code of fraternity by taking in our displaced Syrian brothers and sisters,” Erdoğan said. “

Türkiye has taken in the most refugees from Syria globally, with about 3 million currently living in the country, according to U.N. figures.

Experts said at least half of them may opt to return to post-Assad Syria.

“We will always protect refugees,” Erdoğan said. “Now our guests who have homes, businesses and fields in Syria are going back. Those who wish to stay here are more than welcome.”

The Turkish president also had an apparent jab for his which frequently stoked anti-refugee sentiments to drum up voter support during elections in the past two years.

“Now that the cause of existence for those doing politics through xenophobia against Syrian, Afghan and other foreign nationals has been lifted, we wonder what they will tell the nation,” Erdoğan said.

Since anti-regime forces took control of Damascus, the international community has been shocked anew by images and video footage coming out of Sednaya Prison near Damascus, which unveils the brutal treatment of detainees by the deposed Syrian regime.